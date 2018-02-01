Filed Under:Black History Month, Black Lives Matter, Trayvon Martin, Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont high school has raised a Black Lives Matter flag as part of a series of events on racism.

The student-led move, part of Black History Month, in the Montpelier school that is less than 5 percent black has sparked some backlash, but school officials say they’ve received overwhelming support from the community.

On Thursday, black students took turns raising the flag in a ceremony attended by students, staff and community members.

The Montpelier High School is believed to be the first public high school to raise a Black Lives Matter flag.

A similar flag that was raised at the University of Vermont in the fall of 2016 was stolen.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch