LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It’s hard to know whether Sean “Diddy” Combs has more nicknames than businesses, but the Bad Boy mogul has added yet another property in the latter category.
Aided by master of ceremonies DJ Khaled, Combs on Wednesday launched CÎROC Studios, a platform “dedicated to providing emerging artists with access to state of the art facilities, music experts and executive mentorship,” Combs’ press release read.
Named after Combs’ vodka brand, CÎROC Studios is located inside West Hollywood’s Record Plant Recording Studios.
The new studio’s future initiatives include a partnership with VH1’s Save The Music, which will donate 100 hours of CÎROC Studios’ recording time “to deserving musicians over the age of 21.”
The studio is also teaming up with Variety, who later this month will push the three-part “Behind The Hustle” series showcasing CÎROC’s artists.
Ever the branding genius, Combs will also release a special, limited edition “Celebration” bottle of the vodka to commemorate the launch of his new venture.
Combs’ other businesses include bottled water company AQUAhydrate, Blue Flame marketing and Combs Wine & Spirits, among others.