HACIENDA HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – There were no serious crashes or injuries after two men were arrested for flinging rocks at cars Tuesday night along the 60 Freeway in Hacienda Heights, California Highway Patrol reports.
Just before 10 p.m., CHP officers responded to 911 calls from several drivers regarding rocks being flung at their vehicles. One driver reported that the windshield of her vehicle had been shattered.
“They (the suspects) were just walking towards us, I have no idea what they threw,” a woman in one of the damaged cars told CBS2.
Within about 20 minutes, officers discovered the two suspects on the side of the freeway and took them into custody, CHP reports. They were not identified.
It’s unclear how exactly many cars were damaged by the rocks. CHP reported just one vehicle with damage, however video at the scene showed at least four.