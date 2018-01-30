SAN MARINO (CBSLA) – A longtime member of the San Marino Unified School board is under investigation over allegations of sexual harassment.
The San Marino Police Department confirmed Monday that it had opened a criminal investigation into a school board member, but did not name the person. However, the Pasadena Star newspaper identified the board member as Chris Norgaard.
According to the newspaper, Norgaard is under investigation for claims of sexual harassment and battery. The details of the allegations were not disclosed by police or the school district. No charges have yet been filed.
The police department was notified of the allegations on Jan. 19.
“You know as much about these allegations as I do,” Norgaard told the Pasadena Star this week. “I have no idea what this is about, which is very frustrating to me.”
The district told the Pasadena Star that Norgaard is not allowed onto school district property at this time. Norgaard has been a board members since 2003 and works as a lawyer in downtown Los Angeles, according to the district’s website.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call San Marino police detectives at 626-300-0722.