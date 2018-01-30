LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A few passengers at LAX Tuesday night boarded with emotional support animals or ESA’s, but there are limits.

Social media shows people using ESAs, like a pig, a monkey, a turkey, a duck, a kangaroo and now a peacock.

“I have them by my house they’re really loud I can’t imagine them on a plane next to a screaming baby,” a passenger at LAX said.

According to Instagram, a woman wanted to fly to LA from New York over the weekend with her ESA peacock, named Dexter and but was told that will not fly.

“Whatever helps passengers get through the flight works for me,” one compassionate flyer said.

A travel expert doesn’t see that type of animal as a good idea.

“Can you imagine if that peacock jumped over a seat and started flailing its wings and feathers? It would be beautiful and scary,” said David Flemming, of TheMilesGuy.com

United Airlines was not about to allow a bird on board.

A spokesperson with United Airlines told CBSLA’s Crytal Cruz “This animal did not meet guidelines for a number of reasons, including its weight and size. We explained this to the customer on three separate occasions before they arrived at the airport.”

“Look people will try to bring an animal on and say it is an emotional support animal. It may or may not be,” Flemming said.

Some online questioned the legitimacy of Dexter as an ESA and called this a mockery of the program.

CBSLA tried to reach its owner with no luck. The woman reportedly chose to drive across country instead of fly.

United is reviewing its Emotional Support Policy. Most large animals are carried as cargo.