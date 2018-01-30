JURUPA VALLEY (CBSLA) — Lisa Dominguez and Laurie Furry are heartbroken after losing their children in a hit-and-run Saturday night.

Friends say 23-year-old Celeste Dominguez of Moreno Valley and 24-year-old David Lee Furry of Colton were struck by a car as they were crossing Market Street to watch drift racers at the Jurupa Valley track.

The young couple had just recently started dating, but family members say they had already started planning their future together.

“He was just so happy for me to get here to meet her. He talked and you could just hear in his voice that he had found the love of his life and couldn’t wait to begin a family,” said Laurie Furry, mother of David Lee Furry. “These two were taken away from us so fast.”

“She told me on Wednesday, ‘mom I’m happy. I’m finally happy,’ ” said Lisa Dominguez, mother of Celeste Dominguez.

Celeste was the mother of two young boys. Her 7-year-old son was at the races Saturday night and saw the crash, but didn’t get a good look at the car. Riverside County sheriff’s deputies are now hoping someone else can come forward and help them find the person responsible.

“There’s gotta be damage to this car. If you have a heart and a soul, you’ve got to feel something,” said Furry.

“We know somebody had to see something. Those are our babies,” said Dominguez.

The families said they also want the city to do something to improve safety — either adding street lights or widening the road by the track. People who live in the area agree that it’s dangerous and say there have been accidents there before. They’re going to push for changes so no other families have to deal with a tragedy like this.

The families have set up a Go Fund Me account to help with the expenses.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Jurupa Valley station at 951-955-2600.