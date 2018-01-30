WATCH LIVE: Helicopter Crashes Into OC Home; 1 Dead | Complete Coverage |
Filed Under:Best Of LA, Eat See Play, Geffen Playhouse, Mark Taper Forum, Pantages Theatre, Pasadena Playhouse, Plays, Theater, Theatre
(Credit: Deen van Meer )
Couples looking for a hot Valentine’s Day date idea should look no further. Los Angeles, otherwise known as the Entertainment Capital of the World, offers a wealth of mesmerizing shows that should do much to further your relationship at this most romantic time of the year. The following are favorites just waiting to be watched by you and your guy or gal on February 14th
taper horizontal exterior tom bonner Best 2018 Date Night Shows For Valentines Day In Los Angeles

(credit: Tom Bonner)


“Water by the Spoonful”
Mark Taper Forum
www.centertheatregroup.org

Ongoing at the Mark Taper Forum, “Water by the Spoonful” by Quiara Alegría Hudes is a 2012 Pulitzer Prize-winning play which explores the lives of a janitor, a software mogul, a college grad an an IRS paper pusher who are recovering addicts that have found a safe haven in an online chat room. There, they navigate the difficult times of their lives.

wikipedia pasadena playhouse Best 2018 Date Night Shows For Valentines Day In Los Angeles

(credit: Canon in 2D/Wikipedia)


“Pirates of Penzance”
Pasadena Playhouse
www.pasadenaplayhouse.org

Throw your worries overboard and delight in a play with fun pirates and damsels. Adapted and directed by Sean Graney, you’ll find your inner pirate through this fun play. It’s the first time it’s come to LA, so you won’t want to miss out on it!

header aladdin deen van meer1 Best 2018 Date Night Shows For Valentines Day In Los Angeles

(Credit: Deen van Meer)


“Aladdin”
Pantages
www.hollywoodpantages.com

Disney’s “Aladdin” is the first production to hit the Pantages stage this year, and tickets are already going fast. The timeless story of a lamp, three wishes, and a lowly street rat magically come to life in this new production featuring all your favorite songs from the film as well as new music. The show runs through March 31.

shutterstock 183348434 Best 2018 Date Night Shows For Valentines Day In Los Angeles

(credit: Joe Seer/shutterstock)


“Ironbound”
Geffen Playhouse
www.geffenplayhouse.org

At once humorous and heartrending, “Ironbound” tells the story of Darja, a Polish immigrant getting by on a mundane cleaning job, and a sheer will to survive. Spanning her life of 22 years, this drama by award-winning playwright Martyna Majok points out that sometimes survival is the best measure of success.

shutterstock 85808116 Best 2018 Date Night Shows For Valentines Day In Los Angeles

(credit: Gerry Boughan/shutterstock)


All Beethoven
Walt Disney Concert Hall
www.laphil.com

This performance, which happens the day before Valentine’s Day (February 13) will captivate you with chamber works of Beethoven with his best performances by members of the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch