“Water by the Spoonful”
Mark Taper Forum
www.centertheatregroup.org
Ongoing at the Mark Taper Forum, “Water by the Spoonful” by Quiara Alegría Hudes is a 2012 Pulitzer Prize-winning play which explores the lives of a janitor, a software mogul, a college grad an an IRS paper pusher who are recovering addicts that have found a safe haven in an online chat room. There, they navigate the difficult times of their lives.
“Pirates of Penzance”
Pasadena Playhouse
www.pasadenaplayhouse.org
Throw your worries overboard and delight in a play with fun pirates and damsels. Adapted and directed by Sean Graney, you’ll find your inner pirate through this fun play. It’s the first time it’s come to LA, so you won’t want to miss out on it!
“Aladdin”
Pantages
www.hollywoodpantages.com
Disney’s “Aladdin” is the first production to hit the Pantages stage this year, and tickets are already going fast. The timeless story of a lamp, three wishes, and a lowly street rat magically come to life in this new production featuring all your favorite songs from the film as well as new music. The show runs through March 31.
“Ironbound”
Geffen Playhouse
www.geffenplayhouse.org
At once humorous and heartrending, “Ironbound” tells the story of Darja, a Polish immigrant getting by on a mundane cleaning job, and a sheer will to survive. Spanning her life of 22 years, this drama by award-winning playwright Martyna Majok points out that sometimes survival is the best measure of success.
All Beethoven
Walt Disney Concert Hall
www.laphil.com
This performance, which happens the day before Valentine’s Day (February 13) will captivate you with chamber works of Beethoven with his best performances by members of the Los Angeles Philharmonic.