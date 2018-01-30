(Credit: Deen van Meer )

Couples looking for a hot Valentine’s Day date idea should look no further. Los Angeles, otherwise known as the Entertainment Capital of the World, offers a wealth of mesmerizing shows that should do much to further your relationship at this most romantic time of the year. The following are favorites just waiting to be watched by you and your guy or gal on February 14th



“Water by the Spoonful”

Mark Taper Forum

www.centertheatregroup.org Mark Taper Forum Ongoing at the Mark Taper Forum, “Water by the Spoonful” by Quiara Alegría Hudes is a 2012 Pulitzer Prize-winning play which explores the lives of a janitor, a software mogul, a college grad an an IRS paper pusher who are recovering addicts that have found a safe haven in an online chat room. There, they navigate the difficult times of their lives.



“Pirates of Penzance”

Pasadena Playhouse

www.pasadenaplayhouse.org Pasadena Playhouse Throw your worries overboard and delight in a play with fun pirates and damsels. Adapted and directed by Sean Graney, you’ll find your inner pirate through this fun play. It’s the first time it’s come to LA, so you won’t want to miss out on it!



“Aladdin”

Pantages

www.hollywoodpantages.com Pantages Disney’s “Aladdin” is the first production to hit the Pantages stage this year, and tickets are already going fast. The timeless story of a lamp, three wishes, and a lowly street rat magically come to life in this new production featuring all your favorite songs from the film as well as new music. The show runs through March 31.



“Ironbound”

Geffen Playhouse

www.geffenplayhouse.org Geffen Playhouse At once humorous and heartrending, “Ironbound” tells the story of Darja, a Polish immigrant getting by on a mundane cleaning job, and a sheer will to survive. Spanning her life of 22 years, this drama by award-winning playwright Martyna Majok points out that sometimes survival is the best measure of success.