LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Monday for the two-year $270 million renovation of historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
The extensive renovation plans to enhance visitor experience with the installation of new seating, more legroom, a new concourse and press box, new and upgraded concession stands and LED lighting.
The Coliseum last underwent significant renovations over two decades ago in order to repair damage caused by the 1994 Northridge earthquake.
Renovations are expected to be complete in time for USC’s 2019 home opener.
