PACOIMA (CBSLA) — A local youth football coach and father of two who was detained by ICE earlier this month was released Monday.

Raymond Torres, 30, came to the U.S. when he was two. He knows nothing about Mexico, has no relatives there and doesn’t speak the language.

“We were in a 23 hour lockdown – like we were inmates. We are not inmates. We are detainees. No food. No water. I went twice to medical for dehydration,” Torres said.

Authorities detained Torres after he dropped his son off at school Jan. 11.

His attorney says “Coach Ray” is dedicated to his family and young people and the kids he coaches football with.

“ICE is abusing their power,” says attorney Ericka Roman Maury, “They’re doing this all across the nation. This was a seizure, pure and simple. They have to have a warrant, and they did not have a warrant.”

“I feel that they’re just trying to tear my family apart,” said Torres fiancee, Areceli Galvez.

ICE says Torres has a criminal history including a DUI more than a decade ago along with a marijuana possession charge when he was a teen. He is undocumented and was brought to the U.S.

“He has had some issues in the past. They’ve been resolved years ago. Other parents trust him taking care of their kids. As you know he’s a coach,” his attorney said.