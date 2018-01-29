Filed Under:Local TV, Santa Ana, Standoff

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol officers were involved in a standoff with a pursuit suspect in a blue Corvette following a crash near the Santa Ana Auto Mall.

The female motorist involved in that standoff has been taken into custody. She is being examined byparamedics.

Edinger Avenue is closed in both directions in the area.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

