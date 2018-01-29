SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol officers were involved in a standoff with a pursuit suspect in a blue Corvette following a crash near the Santa Ana Auto Mall.
The female motorist involved in that standoff has been taken into custody. She is being examined byparamedics.
Edinger Avenue is closed in both directions in the area.
