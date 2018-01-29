(Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Hollywood Improv

8162 Melrose Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90046

(323) 651-2583

hollywood.improv.com

February 1, 2018

Judd Apatow & Brian Monarch At The Improv

Hollywood Improv

See Emmy-winning screenwriter, producer and director Judd Apatow as well as Brian Monarch live at the Hollywood Improv for a one night engagement! Come expecting to laugh all night long.

February 2 & 16, 2018

Lovett Or Leave It

Hollywood Improv

If you’re a podcast listener, you’ve likely heard or listened to ‘Pod Save America’ Lovett, who is part of a group on that Podcast recently started ‘Lovett or Leave It’ to discuss all things political. The former president speechwriter in the Obama White House has an interesting take on the political environment we’re living in. Lovett will likely be joined by comedians, actors, journalists and others who fill the panel.

February 9, 2018

Carol Leifer &

Kevin Pollak With Wayne Federman & More

Hollywood Improv

Head to the Hollywood Improv and prepare to laugh for this one night show that begins at 8 p.m. Three time Emmy nominee Carol Leifer, who i sknown for writing on such shows as Seinfeld, Saturday Night Live, The Larry Sanders Show, Modern Family and more, will be joined by stand-up comedian Kevin Pollak as well as comedian, actor and comedy writer Wayne Federman.

February 10 & 24, 2018

Jay Mohr Comedy Show

Hollywood Improv

Jay Mohr has been performing stand up comedy since his teens. With a career spanning decades, this comedian, actor, radio host and best selling author will be performing for audiences for two nights in February and on March 3rd. All shows begin at 8 p.m.