The Hollywood Improv
8162 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
(323) 651-2583
hollywood.improv.com
February 1, 2018
Judd Apatow & Brian Monarch At The Improv
Hollywood Improv
See Emmy-winning screenwriter, producer and director Judd Apatow as well as Brian Monarch live at the Hollywood Improv for a one night engagement! Come expecting to laugh all night long.
February 2 & 16, 2018
Lovett Or Leave It
Hollywood Improv
If you’re a podcast listener, you’ve likely heard or listened to ‘Pod Save America’ Lovett, who is part of a group on that Podcast recently started ‘Lovett or Leave It’ to discuss all things political. The former president speechwriter in the Obama White House has an interesting take on the political environment we’re living in. Lovett will likely be joined by comedians, actors, journalists and others who fill the panel.
February 9, 2018
Carol Leifer &
Kevin Pollak With Wayne Federman & More
Hollywood Improv
Head to the Hollywood Improv and prepare to laugh for this one night show that begins at 8 p.m. Three time Emmy nominee Carol Leifer, who i sknown for writing on such shows as Seinfeld, Saturday Night Live, The Larry Sanders Show, Modern Family and more, will be joined by stand-up comedian Kevin Pollak as well as comedian, actor and comedy writer Wayne Federman.
February 10 & 24, 2018
Jay Mohr Comedy Show
Hollywood Improv
Jay Mohr has been performing stand up comedy since his teens. With a career spanning decades, this comedian, actor, radio host and best selling author will be performing for audiences for two nights in February and on March 3rd. All shows begin at 8 p.m.
February 17, 2018
Ryan Davis
Hollywood Improv
With millions of Facebook fans and counting, Ryan Davis is a comedian whose versatile style of comedy has allowed him to open for mainstream acts such as Jay Pharoah of Saturday Night Live, urban acts like Michael Blackson of Next Friday, and eccentric acts like Tom Green of The Tom Green Show. Throughout the years Ryan has won many comedy competitions and started a successful monthly comedy showcase. Due to his success as a viral internet star, Ryan no longer is an opening act, and will be performing for one night in February for audience-goers.