SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Authorities say an investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting unfolded in Dana Point.
The incident occurred about 1:30 a.m. Sunday along the Pacific Coast Highway and Selva Road.
It was there that authorities say a California Highway Patrol officer sustained minor injuries that were unrelated to the shooting.
The officer was treated at a hospital and released.
Authorities said the suspect was taken into custody hours later. He was transported to a hospital as well for treatment. His current condition was unknown.
Details leading up to the shooting were not available.