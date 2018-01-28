GRAMMYS 2018: How To Watch | List of Nominees | Social Stream | Live Tweets | Follow Us On Instagram | Read More

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Authorities say an investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting unfolded in Dana Point.

The incident occurred about 1:30 a.m. Sunday along the Pacific Coast Highway and Selva Road.

It was there that authorities say a California Highway Patrol officer sustained minor injuries that were unrelated to the shooting.

The officer was treated at a hospital and released.

Authorities said the suspect was taken into custody hours later. He was transported to a hospital as well for treatment. His current condition was unknown.

Details leading up to the shooting were not available.

