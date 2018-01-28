Swim Spot
259 Newport Center Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
(949) 706-2996
www.swimspot.com
Shop top brands at Swim Spot, including Athena, Frankies, Ella Moss, Beach Riot, Kopari, NEXT, Splendid, Reef Escape, LUXE by Lisa Vogel, and many others. The store offers two piece sets with prints, or in solids, or opt for a one piece swimsuit by brands like Reef, Splendid, NEXT, Athena and others. The store offers so many options that you’ll likely want to pick more than just one to take home! Swim Spot also offers apprael for the beach, including oversized sweatshirts for when you get a little chilly, as well as coverups, jumpsuits and rompers, dresses, and more. Towels, hats, skin care , clutches, sandals and more help make this the perfect place to complete your entire outfit for the beach!
Merrilee’s Swimwear
790 S Coast Hwy
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
(949) 497-6743
www.merrilees.com
It’s only fitting that this swimwear shop has locations in Laguna Beach and Huntington Beach. Find everything from print bikini bottoms and tops, to solid and/or print one-pieces, cover ups in a variety of colors and prints, beach blankets, towels, as well as swim accessories! The store will even help you shop by color. If you’re the type that loves a fun print, you’re in luck! Merrilee’s offers tons of options with a great fit.
BeachCandy Swimwear
3176 Pullman St
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(855) 519-9509
wwww.beachcandyswimwear.com
For those looking for top quality beachwear, BeachCandy Swimwear offers every type of option you could ever wish for. With a focus and expertise to support all sizes, this shop has the knowledge and experience to help you find the perfect look and fit. Shop tops, bottoms, one piece bikinis, cover ups, bridal swimwear as well as accessories like sandals, totes, fun earrings to wear on the beach and more!
Chynna Dolls Swimwear
18502 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
(714) 375-0116
www.chynnadolls.com
Find your perfect exotic beach look at Chynnadolls. The store, with locations in Anaheim and Huntington Beach offers all types of bikinis and swimwear options, as well as cover ups, high waist swimsuits and boyshort bikinis, lace bikinis, mix/match solid bikinis, one piece bikinis, reversible bikinis, bikinis with fun prints, sequin bikini and so much more!
Beach Boutique Bikini Store
2820 Newport Blvd
Newport Beach, CA 92663
(949) 723-0533
Mix and match to find the perfect swimsuit at Beach Boutique Bikini Store. This Newport Beach hot spot offers it all, including perfectly fitted print and solid bikinis, cover ups, and more! The store gets rave reviews for its great customer service, too.