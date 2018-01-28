GRAMMYS 2018: How To Watch | List of Nominees | Fashion Blog | Social Stream | Live Tweets | @CBSLA On Instagram
Filed Under:Donald Trump, El Salvador, gangs, Immigration, MS-13, State Of The Union

NEW YORK (AP) — The mother of a 16-year-old Long Island girl who was beaten to death by alleged MS-13 gang members has been invited by the White House to sit in the audience as President Donald Trump gives his State of the Union address.

Evelyn Rodriguez also was invited to meet with the Republican president before Tuesday’s speech.

Her daughter, Kayla Cuevas, and her 15-year-old friend were killed in a Long Island neighborhood that has become the epicenter in the fight against MS-13 violence. The gang is blamed for 25 killings on Long Island since January 2016.

Rodriguez told The New York Times she was honored to be invited and said it wasn’t about immigration.

She said everybody should put their political agenda aside and think about what’s going on in the country.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch