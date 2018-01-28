GRAMMYS 2018: List Of Winners | Fashion Blog | Social Stream | Live Tweets | @CBSLA On Instagram
JURUPA VALLEY (CBSLA) — Deputies are searching for a hit and run driver in Riverside County who mowed down a man, woman and child walking down a street.

It happened in the 1800 block of Market Street in Jurupa Valley.

The man and woman both died.

Just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday night deputies raced to the scene on Market Street near Via Cerro and found a man and a woman hit with so much force that both were already dead when help arrived.

Deputies say a minor was also with them and was taken to the hospital but will be alright, at least physically.

Deputies say the driver who hit them didn’t stop and Sunday night he or she was on the run.

Deputies say they have no leads and no vehicle description.

If you have any information, Riverside Sheriff’s Department would like to hear from you.

