Jay-Z is on top of the music world this weekend as the leading Grammy nominee. Below is a list of Grammy nominees in other categories:

RECORD OF THE YEAR

• Redbone / Childish Gambino
• Despacito / Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
• The Story Of O.J. / JAY-Z
• HUMBLE. / Kendrick Lamar
• 24K Magic / Bruno Mars

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

• Awaken, My Love! / Childish Gambino
• 4:44 / JAY-Z
• DAMN. / Kendrick Lamar
• Melodrama / Lorde
• 24K Magic / Bruno Mars

SONG OF THE YEAR

• Despacito
• 4:44
• Issues
• 1-800-273-8255
• That’s What I Like

BEST NEW ARTIST

• Alessia Cara
• Khalid
• Lil Uzi Vert
• Julia Michaels
• SZA

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

• Love So Soft / Kelly Clarkson
• Praying / Kesha
• Million Reasons / Lady Gaga
• What About Us / P!nk
• Shape Of You / Ed Sheeran
• Thunder / Imagine Dragons
• Feel It Still / Portugal. The Man
• Stay / Zedd & Alessia Cara

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

• Something Just Like This / The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
• Despacito / Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
• Thunder / Imagine Dragons
• Feel It Still / Portugal. The Man
• Stay / Zedd & Alessia Cara

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

• Triplicate / Bob Dylan
• In Full Swing / Seth MacFarlane
• Wonderland / Sarah McLachlan
• Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 / (Various Artists)
• Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) / Michael Bublé

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

• Kaleidoscope EP / Coldplay
• Lust For Life / Lana Del Rey
• Evolve / Imagine Dragons
• Rainbow / Kesha
• Joanne / Lady Gaga
• ÷ (Divide) / Ed Sheeran

BEST DANCE RECORDING

• Bambro Koyo Ganda / Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa
• Cola / CamelPhat & Elderbrook
• Andromeda / Gorillaz Featuring DRAM
• Tonite / LCD Soundsystem
• Line Of Sight / ODESZA Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

• Migration / Bonobo
• 3-D The Catalogue / Kraftwerk
• Mura Masa / Mura Masa
• A Moment Apart / ODESZA
• What Now / Sylvan Esso

BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

• What If / The Jerry Douglas Band
• Spirit / Alex Han
• Mount Royal / Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge
• Prototype / Jeff Lorber Fusion
• Bad Hombre / Antonio Sanchez

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

• You Want It Darker / Leonard Cohen
• The Promise / Chris Cornell
• Foo Fighters / Run
• Kaleo / No Good
• Nothing More / Go To War

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

• Invisible Enemy / August Burns Red
• Body Count / Black Hoodie
• Forever / Code Orange
• Meshuggah / Clockworks
• Mastodon / Sultan’s Curse

BEST ROCK SONG

• Atlas, Rise!
• Blood In The Cut
• Go To War
• Run
• The Stage

BEST ROCK ALBUM

• Mastodon / Emperor Of Sand
• Hardwired…To Self-Destruct / Metallica
• The Stories We Tell Ourselves / Nothing More
• Villains / Queens Of The Stone Age
• A Deeper Understanding / The War On Drugs

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

• Bounce Back / Big Sean
• Bodak Yellow / Cardi B
• Jay-Z / 4:44
• Kendrick Lamar / HUMBLE.
• Bad And Boujee / Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

BEST RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE

• PRBLMS / 6LACK
• Crew / Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
• Kendrick Lamar,LOYALTY. / Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna
• Love Galore / SZA Featuring Travis Scott
• Family Feud / JAY-Z Featuring Beyoncé

BEST RAP SONG

• Bodak Yellow
• Chase Me
• HUMBLE.
• Sassy
• The Story Of O.J.

