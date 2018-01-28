Jay-Z is on top of the music world this weekend as the leading Grammy nominee. Below is a list of Grammy nominees in other categories:
RECORD OF THE YEAR
• Redbone / Childish Gambino
• Despacito / Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
• The Story Of O.J. / JAY-Z
• HUMBLE. / Kendrick Lamar
• 24K Magic / Bruno Mars
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
• Awaken, My Love! / Childish Gambino
• 4:44 / JAY-Z
• DAMN. / Kendrick Lamar
• Melodrama / Lorde
• 24K Magic / Bruno Mars
SONG OF THE YEAR
• Despacito
• 4:44
• Issues
• 1-800-273-8255
• That’s What I Like
BEST NEW ARTIST
• Alessia Cara
• Khalid
• Lil Uzi Vert
• Julia Michaels
• SZA
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
• Love So Soft / Kelly Clarkson
• Praying / Kesha
• Million Reasons / Lady Gaga
• What About Us / P!nk
• Shape Of You / Ed Sheeran
• Thunder / Imagine Dragons
• Feel It Still / Portugal. The Man
• Stay / Zedd & Alessia Cara
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
• Something Just Like This / The Chainsmokers & Coldplay
• Despacito / Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
• Thunder / Imagine Dragons
• Feel It Still / Portugal. The Man
• Stay / Zedd & Alessia Cara
BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM
• Triplicate / Bob Dylan
• In Full Swing / Seth MacFarlane
• Wonderland / Sarah McLachlan
• Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 / (Various Artists)
• Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) / Michael Bublé
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
• Kaleidoscope EP / Coldplay
• Lust For Life / Lana Del Rey
• Evolve / Imagine Dragons
• Rainbow / Kesha
• Joanne / Lady Gaga
• ÷ (Divide) / Ed Sheeran
BEST DANCE RECORDING
• Bambro Koyo Ganda / Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa
• Cola / CamelPhat & Elderbrook
• Andromeda / Gorillaz Featuring DRAM
• Tonite / LCD Soundsystem
• Line Of Sight / ODESZA Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair
BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM
• Migration / Bonobo
• 3-D The Catalogue / Kraftwerk
• Mura Masa / Mura Masa
• A Moment Apart / ODESZA
• What Now / Sylvan Esso
BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM
• What If / The Jerry Douglas Band
• Spirit / Alex Han
• Mount Royal / Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge
• Prototype / Jeff Lorber Fusion
• Bad Hombre / Antonio Sanchez
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
• You Want It Darker / Leonard Cohen
• The Promise / Chris Cornell
• Foo Fighters / Run
• Kaleo / No Good
• Nothing More / Go To War
BEST METAL PERFORMANCE
• Invisible Enemy / August Burns Red
• Body Count / Black Hoodie
• Forever / Code Orange
• Meshuggah / Clockworks
• Mastodon / Sultan’s Curse
BEST ROCK SONG
• Atlas, Rise!
• Blood In The Cut
• Go To War
• Run
• The Stage
BEST ROCK ALBUM
• Mastodon / Emperor Of Sand
• Hardwired…To Self-Destruct / Metallica
• The Stories We Tell Ourselves / Nothing More
• Villains / Queens Of The Stone Age
• A Deeper Understanding / The War On Drugs
BEST RAP PERFORMANCE
• Bounce Back / Big Sean
• Bodak Yellow / Cardi B
• Jay-Z / 4:44
• Kendrick Lamar / HUMBLE.
• Bad And Boujee / Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert
BEST RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE
• PRBLMS / 6LACK
• Crew / Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
• Kendrick Lamar,LOYALTY. / Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna
• Love Galore / SZA Featuring Travis Scott
• Family Feud / JAY-Z Featuring Beyoncé
BEST RAP SONG
• Bodak Yellow
• Chase Me
• HUMBLE.
• Sassy
• The Story Of O.J.
BEST RAP ALBUM
