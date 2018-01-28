Jay-Z is on top of the music world this weekend as the leading Grammy nominee. Below is a list of Grammy nominees in other categories:

RECORD OF THE YEAR

• Redbone / Childish Gambino

• Despacito / Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

• The Story Of O.J. / JAY-Z

• HUMBLE. / Kendrick Lamar

• 24K Magic / Bruno Mars

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

• Awaken, My Love! / Childish Gambino

• 4:44 / JAY-Z

• DAMN. / Kendrick Lamar

• Melodrama / Lorde

• 24K Magic / Bruno Mars

SONG OF THE YEAR

• Despacito

• 4:44

• Issues

• 1-800-273-8255

• That’s What I Like

BEST NEW ARTIST

• Alessia Cara

• Khalid

• Lil Uzi Vert

• Julia Michaels

• SZA

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

• Love So Soft / Kelly Clarkson

• Praying / Kesha

• Million Reasons / Lady Gaga

• What About Us / P!nk

• Shape Of You / Ed Sheeran

• Thunder / Imagine Dragons

• Feel It Still / Portugal. The Man

• Stay / Zedd & Alessia Cara

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

• Something Just Like This / The Chainsmokers & Coldplay

• Despacito / Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

• Thunder / Imagine Dragons

• Feel It Still / Portugal. The Man

• Stay / Zedd & Alessia Cara

BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM

• Triplicate / Bob Dylan

• In Full Swing / Seth MacFarlane

• Wonderland / Sarah McLachlan

• Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 / (Various Artists)

• Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version) / Michael Bublé

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

• Kaleidoscope EP / Coldplay

• Lust For Life / Lana Del Rey

• Evolve / Imagine Dragons

• Rainbow / Kesha

• Joanne / Lady Gaga

• ÷ (Divide) / Ed Sheeran

BEST DANCE RECORDING

• Bambro Koyo Ganda / Bonobo Featuring Innov Gnawa

• Cola / CamelPhat & Elderbrook

• Andromeda / Gorillaz Featuring DRAM

• Tonite / LCD Soundsystem

• Line Of Sight / ODESZA Featuring WYNNE & Mansionair

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

• Migration / Bonobo

• 3-D The Catalogue / Kraftwerk

• Mura Masa / Mura Masa

• A Moment Apart / ODESZA

• What Now / Sylvan Esso

BEST CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL ALBUM

• What If / The Jerry Douglas Band

• Spirit / Alex Han

• Mount Royal / Julian Lage & Chris Eldridge

• Prototype / Jeff Lorber Fusion

• Bad Hombre / Antonio Sanchez

BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE

• You Want It Darker / Leonard Cohen

• The Promise / Chris Cornell

• Foo Fighters / Run

• Kaleo / No Good

• Nothing More / Go To War

BEST METAL PERFORMANCE

• Invisible Enemy / August Burns Red

• Body Count / Black Hoodie

• Forever / Code Orange

• Meshuggah / Clockworks

• Mastodon / Sultan’s Curse

BEST ROCK SONG

• Atlas, Rise!

• Blood In The Cut

• Go To War

• Run

• The Stage

BEST ROCK ALBUM

• Mastodon / Emperor Of Sand

• Hardwired…To Self-Destruct / Metallica

• The Stories We Tell Ourselves / Nothing More

• Villains / Queens Of The Stone Age

• A Deeper Understanding / The War On Drugs

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

• Bounce Back / Big Sean

• Bodak Yellow / Cardi B

• Jay-Z / 4:44

• Kendrick Lamar / HUMBLE.

• Bad And Boujee / Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert

BEST RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE

• PRBLMS / 6LACK

• Crew / Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

• Kendrick Lamar,LOYALTY. / Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna

• Love Galore / SZA Featuring Travis Scott

• Family Feud / JAY-Z Featuring Beyoncé

BEST RAP SONG

• Bodak Yellow

• Chase Me

• HUMBLE.

• Sassy

• The Story Of O.J.

BEST RAP ALBUM

• Bodak Yellow

• Chase Me

• HUMBLE.

• Sassy

• The Story Of O.J.

For a complete list of nominees, click here.