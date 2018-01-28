GRAMMYS 2018: How To Watch | List of Nominees | Fashion Blog | Social Stream | Live Tweets | @CBSLA On Instagram
Filed Under:Grammys 2018, Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna
gettyimages 911511332 Grammys 2018: Kendrick Lamar Kicks Off Awards With Politically Charged Performance And Help From U2, Chappelle

Kendrick Lamar performs during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards show on January 28, 2018, in New York. / AFP PHOTO / Timothy A. CLARY

NEW YORK (CBSLA) — Kendrick Lamar has opened the 60th Grammy Awards with a performance of “XXX” from his album “DAMN.” An image of an American flag flickered behind him and an army of dancers accompanied him onstage.

Host James Corden said on the red carpet before the show that viewers could expect “the most unique and bold opening you could ever imagine.”

U2’s Bono and The Edge joined Lamar on stage before the rapper transitioned into “DNA.”

Lamar finished his performance with a verse off fellow Top Dawg Entertainment alum Jay Rock’s “King’s Dead,” a version of which will be featured on the upcoming “Black Panther” soundtrack.

Lamar also won three Grammy Awards before Sunday’s ceremony began, and the first televised award of the night Best Rap/Sung Performance for “Loyalty” featuring Rihanna, bringing his lifetime total to 11.

Lamar has delivered stellar performances on the Grammy stage before. He stunned in 2016 with a medley from his celebrated album “To Pimp a Butterfly.” The rapper performed “The Blacker the Berry” as he led what looked like a chain gang, his band members performing from jail cells. He finished with the rallying “Alright,” standing in front of a map of Africa emblazoned with the word “Compton.”

Lamar also shared the Grammy stage with Imagine Dragons in 2014.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2015 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch