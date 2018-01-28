NEW YORK (CBSLA) — Kendrick Lamar has opened the 60th Grammy Awards with a performance of “XXX” from his album “DAMN.” An image of an American flag flickered behind him and an army of dancers accompanied him onstage.

Host James Corden said on the red carpet before the show that viewers could expect “the most unique and bold opening you could ever imagine.”

U2’s Bono and The Edge joined Lamar on stage before the rapper transitioned into “DNA.”

Lamar finished his performance with a verse off fellow Top Dawg Entertainment alum Jay Rock’s “King’s Dead,” a version of which will be featured on the upcoming “Black Panther” soundtrack.

Lamar also won three Grammy Awards before Sunday’s ceremony began, and the first televised award of the night Best Rap/Sung Performance for “Loyalty” featuring Rihanna, bringing his lifetime total to 11.

Lamar has delivered stellar performances on the Grammy stage before. He stunned in 2016 with a medley from his celebrated album “To Pimp a Butterfly.” The rapper performed “The Blacker the Berry” as he led what looked like a chain gang, his band members performing from jail cells. He finished with the rallying “Alright,” standing in front of a map of Africa emblazoned with the word “Compton.”

Lamar also shared the Grammy stage with Imagine Dragons in 2014.

