Lady Gaga always makes a statement on the Grammys red carpet, and she didn’t disappoint in Armani Privé.
The most interesting part of her look wasn’t even visible from the front. She wore a corset braid, with thin, black string threaded between her two fishtail braids on either side of her head. On her right shoulder, she wore two white roses with a Times Up pin.
Lana Del Rey looked simply angelic in custom Gucci, with a white fabric rose corsage on her wrist, and a halo on her head.
Elton John wore a Gucci jacket, seen here with his husband David Furnish but detailed custom suits weren’t just a trend for the men.
Janelle Monae wore a beautifully embroidered floral suit, with a white rose and Times Up pin on her lapel.
