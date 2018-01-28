GRAMMYS 2018: How To Watch | List of Nominees | Social Stream | Live Tweets | Follow Us On Instagram | Read More
gettyimages 911488726 Fashion Blog: 60th Grammy Awards

Lady Gaga always makes a statement on the Grammys red carpet, and she didn’t disappoint in Armani Privé.

The most interesting part of her look wasn’t even visible from the front. She wore a corset braid, with thin, black string threaded between her two fishtail braids on either side of her head. On her right shoulder, she wore two white roses with a Times Up pin.

gaga Fashion Blog: 60th Grammy Awards

gettyimages 911493258 Fashion Blog: 60th Grammy Awards
Lana Del Rey looked simply angelic in custom Gucci, with a white fabric rose corsage on her wrist, and a halo on her head.

gettyimages 911492894 Fashion Blog: 60th Grammy Awards

gettyimages 911493016 Fashion Blog: 60th Grammy Awards
Elton John wore a Gucci jacket, seen here with his husband David Furnish but detailed custom suits weren’t just a trend for the men.

gettyimages 911493166 Fashion Blog: 60th Grammy Awards

Janelle Monae wore a beautifully embroidered floral suit, with a white rose and Times Up pin on her lapel.

 

