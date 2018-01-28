From the parking spots marked with “Eat Tofu” and “Drink Lots of Water” phrases to the California native landscaping to the eclectic dining and shopping options, The Camp isn’t your average suburban mini-mall. Come for a breath of fresh OC air, stay for one-of-a-kind treasures and treats.

WHERE TO EAT

What started out at John Wayne Airport as a way to supply baked goods to farmers and caterers has expanded to become one of Orange County’s most beloved places for baked goods. Bite into delicious breakfast like egg sandwiches, croissants, scones, cinnamon rolls, avocado toast and more. Or, opt for a variety of grilled and fresh sandwiches. Cookies & sweets, tarts, cakes, coffee and more are also a major draw here.

Umami Burger

Southern California’s famed Umami Burger is one of the more popular places to eat at The Camp. Dine on a variety of tasty burgers like the Manly Burger with house beer-cheddar cheese, bacon lardons, smoked salt onion strings and Umami ketchup, or their Japanese style wings, caramelized brussels sprouts, and their Manly Fries. Check out the full menu

East Borough

Tasty and traditional Vietnamese food is what East Borough is all about. From Pho Baguettes and Banh Mi sandwiches to vermicelli noodle bowls, and pickled mango kale salads, this Asian inspired eatery is more than worth a visit.

Taco Asylum

Choose flavored lemonades, as well as draught and canned beers to drink with your specialty and classic tacos at Taco Asylum. Served on flour or corn tortillas, you can get creative with Banh Mi tacos (pork, pickled carrots, cucumbers, etc) or Jamaican jerk chicken tacos, or go traditional with chicken, carnitas, carne asada and cod as options.

Wine Lab

Before you wander around The Camp, why not grab a glass of wine? With so many choices to choose from, it’s going to be tough to choose just one glass, so opt for more! The shop offers a diverse selection where you can get it by the glass, or a full bottle. Choose from Napa Valley wines, as well as ones from Portugal and beyond!

Milk & Honey

Get freshly brewed coffee, including the delicious Spanish Latte, as well as tea lattes, iced teas, lemonades, fruit smoothies and other blended drinks here. Hungry? Opt for a beautiful acai bowl, or go for other fresh and healthy options like a turkey sandwich, a breakfast parfait, a fruit & granola cup and more!

Native Foods

If you’re afraid of vegan food, be brave and try Native Foods Café. This West Coast gourmet vegan chain located in a yurt-like round building with patio seating is not just healthy; it’s palate pleasing for non-vegans too. Burgers, salads, a tempting dessert menu and a kids menu with chicken nuggets and a brontosaurus burrito make this a healthy restaurant you’ll come back to.