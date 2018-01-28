The Camp
2937 Bristol Street
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 966-6661
thecampsite.com
What started out at John Wayne Airport as a way to supply baked goods to farmers and caterers has expanded to become one of Orange County’s most beloved places for baked goods. Bite into delicious breakfast like egg sandwiches, croissants, scones, cinnamon rolls, avocado toast and more. Or, opt for a variety of grilled and fresh sandwiches. Cookies & sweets, tarts, cakes, coffee and more are also a major draw here.
Umami Burger
Southern California’s famed Umami Burger is one of the more popular places to eat at The Camp. Dine on a variety of tasty burgers like the Manly Burger with house beer-cheddar cheese, bacon lardons, smoked salt onion strings and Umami ketchup, or their Japanese style wings, caramelized brussels sprouts, and their Manly Fries. Check out the full menu
East Borough
Tasty and traditional Vietnamese food is what East Borough is all about. From Pho Baguettes and Banh Mi sandwiches to vermicelli noodle bowls, and pickled mango kale salads, this Asian inspired eatery is more than worth a visit.
Taco Asylum
Choose flavored lemonades, as well as draught and canned beers to drink with your specialty and classic tacos at Taco Asylum. Served on flour or corn tortillas, you can get creative with Banh Mi tacos (pork, pickled carrots, cucumbers, etc) or Jamaican jerk chicken tacos, or go traditional with chicken, carnitas, carne asada and cod as options.
Wine Lab
Before you wander around The Camp, why not grab a glass of wine? With so many choices to choose from, it’s going to be tough to choose just one glass, so opt for more! The shop offers a diverse selection where you can get it by the glass, or a full bottle. Choose from Napa Valley wines, as well as ones from Portugal and beyond!
Milk & Honey
Get freshly brewed coffee, including the delicious Spanish Latte, as well as tea lattes, iced teas, lemonades, fruit smoothies and other blended drinks here. Hungry? Opt for a beautiful acai bowl, or go for other fresh and healthy options like a turkey sandwich, a breakfast parfait, a fruit & granola cup and more!
Native Foods
If you’re afraid of vegan food, be brave and try Native Foods Café. This West Coast gourmet vegan chain located in a yurt-like round building with patio seating is not just healthy; it’s palate pleasing for non-vegans too. Burgers, salads, a tempting dessert menu and a kids menu with chicken nuggets and a brontosaurus burrito make this a healthy restaurant you’ll come back to.
Native Foods
The crowd of people waiting to eat at Old Vine Café is the first clue that you’re in for a good meal. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are served with reservations at dinner only. At lunch, try a salad. For dinner, order from the regular menu or try one of the nine tasting menus with wine pairings. Parents take note that while kids are welcome at breakfast and lunch (not dinner) there are no kid-friendly menu options and they do not accommodate special requests – the grilled cheese comes stuffed with arugula and mushrooms whether or not you want it.
Seed People’s Market is an anchor at The Camp and offers environmentally-friendly products for the outdoor enthusiast and the nature lover. They is a Patagonia retailer, a traveler’s stop for gadgets and gear, and a treasure trove for unique toys and home products. The inside décor features a wooden tree made from recycled wood scraps and your purchase goes home in a shopping bag made from real newspaper.
Purre
Shopping at Purre means you’ll have the option to shop a little bit of everything. From clothing to eco-friendly soaps and bath products to hot chocolate on a stick, you can find a variety of items. You can find it in the back of The Camp near Old Vine Café and it is a perfect spot to look for a gift for the person that has everything.
The Studio
Find an eclectic mix of original jewelry designs using the finest beads and gems from around the world.
Outer Limits Tattoo
This isn’t the type of shop you would think you’d find at The Camp. But, it fits in perfectly. Outer Limits is a body piercing and custom and cosmetic tattoo salon which offers a selection of body jewelry. They use organic inks and are known for the quality of their work.