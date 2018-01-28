(credit: Supannee_Hickman/shutterstock)

If watching sports isn’t your thing, Los Angeles offers a myriad of alternatives to watching the big game. From museums to the last of dineLA restaurant week, to paddle-boarding and more, here are the best things to get into on game day.



See Disney’s “Aladdin”

Pantages Theater

6233 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(800) 982-2787

www.hollywoodpantages.com

Go Water Biking

110 N. Marina Dr.

Long Beach CA, 90803

(562) 546-2493

Get Cultural

Multiple Museums Multiple Museums Do you love seeing art and exhibits? There are plenty of museums across the Southland to visit instead of watching the Super Bowl. Head to the Petersen Automotive Museum to see a variety of classic cars, as well as the iconic DeLorean from the “Back To The Future” movie, or check out “Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors” at the Broad, and more. The Getty and The Getty Villa are also top museums that will keep you engaged all day long. Visit our guide to the 14 Best Museums In Los Angeles for other ideas.



“X:40 Years Of Punk In Los Angeles”

The GRAMMY Museum

800 W. Olympic Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 765-6800

Visit Smorgasburg L.A.

777 S. Alameda St.

Los Angeles, CA 90021

Take A Bike Ride From Santa Monica To The South Bay Beautiful weather and the Pacific Ocean as your backdrop make Santa Monica an ideal destination to start your two-wheeled adventure. So, if you’re looking to skip sitting on the coach for the Super Bowl, head to Santa Monica, rent a bike at one of the many vendors along the beach (or bring your own) and ride as far South as you would like. Pack a bag with some water, sunscreen and snacks and take a break along the way on the sand and enjoy a small picnic. Or if your heart desires, stop in Manhattan Beach or even farther in Redondo Beach and enjoy brunch or lunch at one of the many oceanfront restaurants.



See “Becoming Los Angeles” Exhibit

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90007

(213) 763-3466

www.nhm.org Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County900 Exposition Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90007(213) 763-3466 The permanent exhibit tells the 500 year story about how Southern California went from being a tiny pueblo to the sprawling city it is today. It’s a fascinating look into how time has made Los Angeles into one of the world’s most important cultural cities.