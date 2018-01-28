It’s hard not to fall in love with LA with a setting like this! Can anyone guess where this photo was taken? It’s in an awesome and hard to get to cave in Malibu at El Matador State Beach! LA’s @bay.photography shared one of LA’s best kept secret locations by venturing off the beaten path into the cave at low tide to capture this stellar photo of the Milky Way Galaxy and the stars shining brightly over the Pacific Ocean! Simply incredible! #pacificocean #ocean #cave #malibu #malibucaves #malibucanyon #malibubeach #malibuca #california #cali #socal #southerncal #milkyway #milkywaygalaxy #stars #astronomy #losangeles #photooftheday #losangelesbeauty #losangelesbeach #labeach #milkywaychasers #la #cbsla #explore #exploration _____________________ Have a great photo? 📸 Share it with #CBSLA to get featured! _____________________

A post shared by CBS Los Angeles (@cbsla) on Jan 25, 2018 at 9:41pm PST