GRAMMYS 2018: How To Watch | List of Nominees | Fashion Blog | Social Stream | Live Tweets | @CBSLA On Instagram
Filed Under:best of l.a., Best of Los Angeles, Eat See Play, Instagram
(credit: shutterstock)
With miles of coastline, beautiful hills, palm trees, iconic food spots, and more, there’s a plethora of incredible places to take photos to post to Instagram. We’ve rounded up our favorite places!
The Hollywood Sign

In-N-Out Burger

Better than anything… so good to be back

A post shared by Craig Fraley (@tahlias_dad_2308) on

Malibu Creek State Park

Reflections.

A post shared by Alan Espinoza (@alanespinoza) on

California’s Classic Palm Trees

El Matador State Beach

It’s hard not to fall in love with LA with a setting like this! Can anyone guess where this photo was taken? It’s in an awesome and hard to get to cave in Malibu at El Matador State Beach! LA’s @bay.photography shared one of LA’s best kept secret locations by venturing off the beaten path into the cave at low tide to capture this stellar photo of the Milky Way Galaxy and the stars shining brightly over the Pacific Ocean! Simply incredible! #pacificocean #ocean #cave #malibu #malibucaves #malibucanyon #malibubeach #malibuca #california #cali #socal #southerncal #milkyway #milkywaygalaxy #stars #astronomy #losangeles #photooftheday #losangelesbeauty #losangelesbeach #labeach #milkywaychasers #la #cbsla #explore #exploration _____________________  Have a great photo? 📸 Share it with #CBSLA to get featured! _____________________

A post shared by CBS Los Angeles (@cbsla) on

The Beach

Aerial Photos

Los Angeles Dodgers Stadium –––––––––––––––––––––––––– Free Aerial Photography Training. –––––––––––––––––––––––––– Fly Today : info@copterpilot.com –––––––––––––––––––––––––––– #LosAngelesAerial #Copterpilot #LACity #LA #DTLA #Aerialphotography #LostinLA ##letsgododgers #nlcs #dodgerswin #welovela #ladodgers #baseball #mlb #pantone294 #losangeles #dodgergirl #FlyCopterPilot #dodgerfan #losdoyers #dodgerblue #mlbreporter #ilovela #la #dodgerstadium #DodgersWorldSeries2017 –––––––––––––––––––––––––––– Prints at @dodgeraerial Tag a Dodger Fan

A post shared by Los Angeles Aerial Photography (@copterpilot) on

Union Station

“Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors at The Broad Museum

Wayfarers Chapel

The Historic Bradbury Building

République’s Cool Tiled Floor

Feels for my Friday. ✨🙌🏼☕️

A post shared by TY SEVERE (@tysevere) on

Urban Light At LACMA

🎈happy birthday @mo_barnes aka mah

A post shared by Los Angeles (@10_oz_) on

LA Coffee Photos

Santa Monica Pier

Overdue Pier Shot 🎡

A post shared by 🚁 Aerial photo & videographer (@santamonicaboardwalk) on

Any Photo At The Hollywood Bowl

The Broad

The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens

The Getty Center

A post shared by Junnimal Attack (@junjun932) on

OUE Skyspace / Top Of The U.S. Bank Tower

The Griffith Observatory

Paul Smith Pink Wall

⋆✧♡ Whenever you feel blue, get your pink on ♡✧⋆

A post shared by ➸ Traveling ➸Designing ➸Buying (@nikki_mensink) on

Lake Hollywood Park

Beverly Hills Sign

A post shared by Jung (@wwwwanjungggg) on

Walt Disney Concert Hall

The Venice Sign

Venice Beach

Burst of Color

A post shared by Darin (@debodoes) on

Petersen Automotive Museum

📷 @therealchristinahouse | Today would have been Elvis Presley's 83rd birthday 🎸 Did you know that The King's yellow 1971 De Tomaso Pantera is displayed at the @petersenmuseum? Presley bought the car in 1974 for his girlfriend, Linda Thompson. According to one popular story, the couple got into an argument, and when Elvis wanted to leave, the car wouldn’t start. The exasperated King shot the Pantera three times, leaving two bullet holes in the steering wheel and one in the floor pan. Presley's handiwork, along with many more significant vehicles, are now displayed at the Petersen Automotive Museum, located along the Miracle Mile's famed Museum Row. Tap bio link for more ways to celebrate Elvis Presley's legacy in L.A. #discoverLA

A post shared by Discover Los Angeles (@discoverla) on

Underneath The Santa Monica Pier

Exposition Rose Garden

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA