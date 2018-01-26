STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — The world will once again be treated to the musical gifts of one music’s most revered icons almost two years since he passed.
Prince’s estate adviser Troy Carter told Variety Prince music is “coming soon.”
“I heard some music the other night that was pretty mind-blowing and we’re getting some stuff mixed right now. We’ve got great projects in the works that I’m excited to talk about,” he told the magazine.
Details from Carter regarding the release were scarce, but he said “the answer is yes, there will be unreleased Prince music coming soon.”
Prince died in 2016 of an accidental overdose of the powerful opioid fentanyl, leaving behind his extensive “vault” of unreleased music.
Several famous musical artists, including Tom Petty, have died of accidental overdose or mixed use of medications, a trend that has concerned medical experts in recent years.