LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A Perris mother is taking legal action over what she claims is discrimination against African-Americans by Walmart over their policy of locking up certain products.
Essie Grundy told reporters at a news conference Friday she has filed a racial discrimination lawsuit against the retail giant after asking for assistance to buy a 49-cent comb, which was among several products secured in a glass casing at the Perris store.
According to Grundy, she was “shocked” by the policy and asked a store manager to have it changed, but was refused.
Similar complaints have been made in the past by groups such as Making Change At Walmart, which calls the policy a “discriminatory practice”.
Several videos posted to social media have taken aim at similar policies in other retail stores.
In addition to an apology, Grundy’s attorney Gloria Allred said they’re hoping to have a court injunction to halt Walmart’s practice of locking up products.
Walmart has previously responded to such claims – which they say are “false and offensive” – by pointing out some products are more frequently targeted by shoplifters, including baby formula and razors.
