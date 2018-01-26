ALHAMBRA (CBSLA) – Investigators are looking for a man who tried to lure a girl into his car in Alhambra Thursday afternoon.
The girl was walking home from William Northrup Elementary School just after 1 p.m. when a suspect pulled up in a sedan in the 1100 block of West Mission Road and began to call to the girl, Alhambra police said.
The suspect told the girl that he had a “white puppy and some Jolly Ranchers” that he would give her if she got in.
The girl immediately ran away and the suspect sped west down Mission Road. The girl told her mother, who call police.
The suspect was described as Asian, in his mid-30s, clean-shaven with short black hair, dark eyes and a fair to tan complexion. The girl told police he spoke with a funny accent.
He was driving a bright red Toyota four-door, possibly a Corolla with a light tint on the windows. The license plate began with the number “7.”
Anyone with information should call detectives at 626-570-5159.