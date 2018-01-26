LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — With this year’s flu season in full swing and emergency rooms and doctor’s offices overflowing with patients, some parents are turning to more old fashioned methods of medical service – house calls.
“This has been by far the worst winter that I have worked. The flu’s been bad,” said Beach Kids pediatric nurse practitioner Terri Cangialosi.
Cangialosi says the amount of house calls she’s had this winter, most of which are flu related, has tripled in comparison to this time last year.
Parents say they are turning to at-home services such as Beach Kids Pediatrics because of the convenience.
Regarding cost, Cangialosi says patients can expect to pay around the same as a co-pay, with house calls starting at $100.