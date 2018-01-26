Filed Under:5 Freeway, Cheese, Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY (CBSLA) — Crates of shredded cheese and fuel spilled across all lanes of the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway after a big rig crashed and caught fire.

The fiery crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes at Penrose Street when the driver of the semi reportedly fell asleep at the wheel.

The driver was taken to a hospital in good condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

56a080f4a14840949469e814f08460f6 SB 5 Freeway Closed After Big Rig Crash Spills Tons Of Cheese, DieselThe truck was transporting cheese, tons of which spilled onto the roadway, along with diesel that got into storm drains.

Firefighters are on the scene extinguishing the flames, while a hazmat team has been called out to help clean up the diesel spill.

Traffic was being diverted off the Freeway at Lankershim Boulevard. Because the freeway is the main route from the Santa Clarita Valley into Los Angeles, traffic has backed up for five miles.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch