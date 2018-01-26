SUN VALLEY (CBSLA) — Crates of shredded cheese and fuel spilled across all lanes of the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway after a big rig crashed and caught fire.
The fiery crash happened at about 2:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes at Penrose Street when the driver of the semi reportedly fell asleep at the wheel.
The driver was taken to a hospital in good condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
The truck was transporting cheese, tons of which spilled onto the roadway, along with diesel that got into storm drains.
Firefighters are on the scene extinguishing the flames, while a hazmat team has been called out to help clean up the diesel spill.
Traffic was being diverted off the Freeway at Lankershim Boulevard. Because the freeway is the main route from the Santa Clarita Valley into Los Angeles, traffic has backed up for five miles.