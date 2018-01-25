LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Lowe’s has announced it will hire 1,500 to prepare for its busiest time – the spring home improvement season.
The Los Angeles/Long Beach/Orange County hiring push is part of a nationwide campaign to hire more than 53,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees to add to Lowe’s existing workforce of nearly 250,000.
In Southern California, part-time and full-time positions are available and include service and support managers, customer service associates, cashiers, stockers, and sales associates. Health and wellness benefits, incentive programs, 401(k), tuition reimbursement and flexible work schedules are available to all employees, not just full-time workers, according to Lowe’s.
Interested applicants can visit the Lowe’s website to find out more about available positions in the area, or they can simply apply at their local Lowe’s store.