Fan Fest
Dodger Stadium
Los Angeles
www.mlb.com
The spring is just around the corner and that means baseball season is quickly coming up. Fans of the Blue crew can enjoy an afternoon at the stadium for special guests, autograph sessions, and even training experiences with major league pitchers and coaches.
Playland Arcade
Santa Monica Pier
Santa Monica
www.santamonica.com
A stroll on the iconic pier would usually suffice but when there are over 200 games and attractions waiting to be played, it’s hard to resist staying a bit longer. The arcade is a great way for everyone in the family to have a little extra fun while enjoying an afternoon along the California coast.
Stay & Play
Annenberg Community Beach House
Santa Monica
www.annenbergbeachhouse.com
It’s hard to imagine that such a facility requires no membership and is wide open to the public. For the kids specifically, the pool, splash pad, and healthy variety of events and classes ensure that every weekend has something worth visiting for. For the adults, the guesthouse, art exhibits and common spaces with wifi allow you to get some work done while the kiddos blow off some steam.
Sidewalk Speedsters
Petersen Automotive Museum
Los Angeles
www.petersen.org
Ranging from the 1908 Brownie Car to the 2017 Junior Dragster, this automotive exhibit focuses on scaled down cars that could effectively be raced by children. From go-karts to shelf-sized toys, this is a comprehensive look at an industry within an industry that everyone in the family will appreciate.
Pacific Marine Mammal Center
Laguna Beach
www.pacificmmc.org
Operated by a community of marine experts and volunteers, the Pacific Marine Mammal Center is a rescue and rehabilitation center for marine life. The facility is open to the public and gives visitors the chance to get familiar with the seal and sea lions that are in their care.