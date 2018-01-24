(credit: FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP/Getty Images)

This is the first weekend in months that football will not be part of the equation. Next weekend will be consumed with the big game, so before you do that, we wanted to make sure you had lots of great places to get out and see this weekend. Check out what is happening in Orange County.

Friday, January 26

KEarth Totally 80’s Live

Honda Center

Anaheim

www.hondacenter.com Honda CenterAnaheim Proving a fine testament to the longevity and influence of the decade, 80’s artists like Boy George, Adam Ant, Flock of Seagulls, and Violent Femmes are among the performers set to take the stage for Totally 80’s Live this Friday night. Fans both old and new will relive some of the most beloved songs in rock and pop from the very people that made them famous. Ben Bailey

Irvine Improv

Irvine

irvine.improv.com While America knows Ben Bailey as the wisecracking host of the Emmy winning game show Cash Cab, Bailey was earning his stripes as a stand up comedian long before his fame as America’s cabbie. Catch the veteran comedian this weekend for a run of shows in Irvine this weekend. Main Street Car Show

Historic Main Street

Garden Grove

www.mainstreetgardengrove.com It should be noted that not only did Huell Howser feature this weekly automotive staple but also this is the longest running car show in all of Orange County. Trophies are awarded weekly and kind of community that rallies behind this tradition is incredibly inviting. Come for the cars, stay for the charm.

Saturday, January 27

Monster Jam

Angels Stadium

Anaheim

www.monsterjam.com Angels StadiumAnaheim For those that missed round one or just didn’t get enough, this Saturday marks the second and final So Cal stop of Monster Jam. Watch as the best monster truck drivers on the planet battle it out on the track and then go head-to-head in the freestyle rounds. Bring earplugs. Foodbeast’s Noods Noods Noods Festival

ESports Arena

Santa Ana

www.foodbeast.com Pooling some of Orange County’s most promising culinary talents, this festival loosely dedicated to noodles will feature loads of Asian fusion cuisine with noodles naturally in the spotlight. In addition to the plethora of food vendors, there is a $6000 gaming contest happening that is sure to provide some entertaining drama between bites. The Films of Guillermo Del Toro

The Frida

Santa Ana

www.thefridacinema.org Universally revered as one of modern film’s most ambitious and imaginative storytellers, Guillermo Del Toro’s resume is impressive to say the least. The Frida is showcasing his work with screenings of his films including, Pan’s Labyrinth, Crimson Peak, and his latest The Shape of Water. Whether you are watching them for the first time or just revisiting a favorite, these are all essential flicks.

Sunday, January 28

Hit The Lanes

Bowlmor At The Gardenwalk

Anaheim

www.bowlmor.com Bowlmor At The GardenwalkAnaheim Combining the fun of a few hours at the lanes with the inviting hangout of an upscale lounge, Bowlmor offers 41 lanes, a full sports bar, and stylish digs. Complete with subtle lighting and even a private bowling area, this is no typical alley. The NAMM Show

Anaheim Convention Center

Anaheim

www.namm.org This is the premiere trade show for the more than 7,000 brands that are exhibiting the latest in music innovation and technology. The collection of products and the musicians that play use them make for an industry event that feels more like a party. Complete with performances in the convention halls and throughout surrounding cities, NAMM weekend always comes with a unique energy that permeates throughout Anaheim. Run The Stairs

Hillcrest Park

Fullerton

https://www.cityoffullerton.com Although the grand entrance is still under some heavy construction, the new stairs that connect Hillcrest Park to Lions Field make for a very challenging workout. Complete with lights for those that want to wait until the evening to sweat it out, the stairs and the accompanying trails are the perfect place to frequent for outdoor workouts.

Article by Ramon Gonzales.