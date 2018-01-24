Honda Center
Anaheim
www.hondacenter.com
Proving a fine testament to the longevity and influence of the decade, 80’s artists like Boy George, Adam Ant, Flock of Seagulls, and Violent Femmes are among the performers set to take the stage for Totally 80’s Live this Friday night. Fans both old and new will relive some of the most beloved songs in rock and pop from the very people that made them famous.
Ben Bailey
Irvine Improv
Irvine
irvine.improv.com
While America knows Ben Bailey as the wisecracking host of the Emmy winning game show Cash Cab, Bailey was earning his stripes as a stand up comedian long before his fame as America’s cabbie. Catch the veteran comedian this weekend for a run of shows in Irvine this weekend.
Main Street Car Show
Historic Main Street
Garden Grove
www.mainstreetgardengrove.com
It should be noted that not only did Huell Howser feature this weekly automotive staple but also this is the longest running car show in all of Orange County. Trophies are awarded weekly and kind of community that rallies behind this tradition is incredibly inviting. Come for the cars, stay for the charm.
Angels Stadium
Anaheim
www.monsterjam.com
For those that missed round one or just didn’t get enough, this Saturday marks the second and final So Cal stop of Monster Jam. Watch as the best monster truck drivers on the planet battle it out on the track and then go head-to-head in the freestyle rounds. Bring earplugs.
Foodbeast’s Noods Noods Noods Festival
ESports Arena
Santa Ana
www.foodbeast.com
Pooling some of Orange County’s most promising culinary talents, this festival loosely dedicated to noodles will feature loads of Asian fusion cuisine with noodles naturally in the spotlight. In addition to the plethora of food vendors, there is a $6000 gaming contest happening that is sure to provide some entertaining drama between bites.
The Films of Guillermo Del Toro
The Frida
Santa Ana
www.thefridacinema.org
Universally revered as one of modern film’s most ambitious and imaginative storytellers, Guillermo Del Toro’s resume is impressive to say the least. The Frida is showcasing his work with screenings of his films including, Pan’s Labyrinth, Crimson Peak, and his latest The Shape of Water. Whether you are watching them for the first time or just revisiting a favorite, these are all essential flicks.
Bowlmor At The Gardenwalk
Anaheim
www.bowlmor.com
Combining the fun of a few hours at the lanes with the inviting hangout of an upscale lounge, Bowlmor offers 41 lanes, a full sports bar, and stylish digs. Complete with subtle lighting and even a private bowling area, this is no typical alley.
The NAMM Show
Anaheim Convention Center
Anaheim
www.namm.org
This is the premiere trade show for the more than 7,000 brands that are exhibiting the latest in music innovation and technology. The collection of products and the musicians that play use them make for an industry event that feels more like a party. Complete with performances in the convention halls and throughout surrounding cities, NAMM weekend always comes with a unique energy that permeates throughout Anaheim.
Run The Stairs
Hillcrest Park
Fullerton
https://www.cityoffullerton.com
Although the grand entrance is still under some heavy construction, the new stairs that connect Hillcrest Park to Lions Field make for a very challenging workout. Complete with lights for those that want to wait until the evening to sweat it out, the stairs and the accompanying trails are the perfect place to frequent for outdoor workouts.