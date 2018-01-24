IRVINE (CBSLA) — The Irvine Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect in a series of sexual battery attacks on joggers.
The suspect groped several joggers, authorities said.
The suspect, now identified as Keenan Al-Sayed Ahmad, 18, was arrested Friday after allegedly committing another battery.
Ahmad, a student at Northwood High School, was accused of throwing one woman to the ground and touching in her a sexual manner until her screams caused him to flee.
Last Friday, around 2 p.m., police said Ahmad spotted a jogger on the Jeffrey Open Space Trail. He allegedly approached the woman and then grabbed her buttocks. The victim called Irvine Police who made it on scene almost immediately. They said they were able to quickly identify Ahmad as the suspect and take him into custody.
The victim identified him, police said.
Ahmad later made bail.
He is believed to have committed at least two other battery cases including the one where he held a woman down and repeatedly fondled her in a sexual manner.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Irvine Police Department Detective Keith Herter at (949) 724-7183.