STUDIO CITY (CBSLA) — A Studio City charter school was briefly placed on lockdown Tuesday following a false report of an attempted abduction.
According to a LAPD spokesperson, the victim was reportedly sitting on a bench near Carpenter Community Charter School when she was threatened by a male suspect armed with a knife who tried to drag her away. The principal of the school confirmed to CBS2/KCAL9 the story was made up.
The following notice was issued to parents following the incident:
“I am calling to inform our community that we are currently on lockdown (the time is 3:40 PM) due to police activity in the neighborhood. All students who are on campus have been relocated to the auditorium, and I want to ask all parents to pick up those students at our auditorium on Carpenter Ave. The Laurel Canyon entrance is closed. Everyone is fine. We have LAPD with our students.”
The lockdown was lifted around 4 p.m. Tuesday.
No students were reported harmed.