SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County Supervisors Todd Spitzer and Shawn Nelson have called the heads of Orange County’s sheriff and fire departments to answer questions about an ongoing helicopter war between the agencies.
Nelson and Spitzer added the “mediation” between the agencies to Tuesday night’s meeting agenda.
For two years, the sheriff’s and fire pilots have waged a public dispute, sometimes racing each other to get their helicopters to rescue scenes, leading to growing concern that the quarrel will lead to an in-flight collision.
Spitzer said he is also concerned that the sheriff’s deputies might start arresting Orange County Fire Authority pilots in the fight over who should conduct air rescues, according to the Orange County Register.
