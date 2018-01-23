(WARNING: Video contains adult language)
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Two women faced disorderly conduct charges Tuesday after one of them was removed from a Metro train for apparently refusing a police officer’s order to take her foot down from a seat.
The incident occurred around 3 p.m. Monday on the Metro Red Line when rider Bethany Nava was seen on video being asked by the officer to stand up from her seat.
When she refused, the unidentified officer was seen forcibly removing Nava from her seat and taking her off the train.
Upon her removal, Nava was seen yelling and pointing her finger at the sergeant as another woman, who was later identified as Selena Lechuga, approaches and also begins harassing the officer.
After asking Lechuga to back away from the scene, the officer warns her she is “impeding” the investigation and radios for backup.
“I’m not going to leave because I’m going to stand up for my people no matter what,” Lechuga is heard responding to the officer.
Moments later, several additional officers arrived on scene and took both Nava and Lechuga into custody.
During her arrest, Lechuga is heard yelling expletives at the officers and shouting, “This is racism! This is what we are!”
Police later told CBS2 that Nava was being loud and boisterous on the train and had violated the disorderly conduct code under Metro rules.