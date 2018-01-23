Filed Under:210 Freeway, Crash, Deadly, fatal, Wrong Way

CLAREMONT (CBSLA) — A family is heartbroken after the driver of a stolen truck sped the wrong-way down the 210 Freeway in Claremont, killing a Fontana man Monday.

A clerk at a 7-Eleven in San Bernardino said a father was inside for just seconds when a woman got into his pick up and drove off with his two-year-old child inside.

About 10 minutes later, CHP said that same woman, 28-year-old Nicole Thibault, slammed into four vehicles on the 210 Freeway head-on. One of the drivers was Daniel Castillo, a 69-year-old retired manager.

His wife of 29 years said she was too upset to speak on-camera, but showed CBS2/KCAL9 his business card, saying he had recently fulfilled his dream of starting a second career as a real-estate agent.

Before the crash, authorities say Thibault dropped off the child on the sidewalk, still strapped in car seat.

The drivers of the other vehicles involved suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Thibault was in critical condition after the crash. Her condition was later updated to stable.

An investigation is ongoing.

