WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Witnesses say a man went berserk tonight at the Coffee Bean Store at the corner of La Cienega and Third.

The incident started around 7:30. Witnesses say the man was normal at first — ordered a drink — and minutes later freaked out.

“He started like screaming. We could hear him screaming inside. He was throwing chairs. He was aiming them towards one of the customers,” said witness Linda Davalos.

So the staff called 911.

When police got there they tried to talk to him but witnesses say he tried to put up a fight and run.

So officers tackled him.

Once they got up he somehow escaped. And he just ran away.

A person who recorded video a few blocks from the coffee shop said that officers used tremendous restraint while the man was aggressive against them.

Witnesses believe bean bags were shot at the man. When the bean bags didn’t work, the person who shot the video said that the officers used stun guns to get him down and arrest him.

This is how Davalos saw it at the Coffee Bean.

“They were just doing their job. They didn’t seem aggressive. It didn’t seem forced. It didn’t seem to harm him in anyway,” said Davalos. “It was just to ensure that we were safe.”

The LAPD says the case is under investigation.

Police confirmed that the man and two officers were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.