LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles City Council paid tribute to the Dodgers today, recognizing the team’s 60th year playing in the city.

Dodger radio announcer Charlie Steiner and former players Ron Cey, Steve Garvey, Steve Yeager and Fernando Valenzuela were among those in attendance for the City Hall ceremony.

Some of the greatest @Dodgers of all time stopped by City Hall for the unveiling of the team's 60th anniversary logo! It was an honor to meet #baseball legends @SteveGarvey6, Fernando Valenzuela, Ron Cey and Steve Yeager. #DodgersLoveLA pic.twitter.com/AbZsoDruNv — L.A. City Council President Herb Wesson (@HerbJWesson) January 23, 2018

“There is no greater pleasure that I have representing the Dodgers,” said Councilman Gil Cedillo, whose First Council District includes Dodger Stadium. “Their contribution to this city and to the economy of this city needs to be noted. What wine is to the Napa Valley, what (agriculture) is to the Central Valley, the Dodger economic engine is to the city of Los Angeles.”

After moving from Brooklyn, the Dodgers played their first season in the city in 1958 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum while their new home in Elysian Park was being built. The team moved into Dodger Stadium to start the 1962 season.

Since coming to Los Angeles, the Dodgers have won five World Series championships, but lost in Game 7 of the World Series last year to the Houston Astros.

Cedillo presented Steiner and the players with a proclamation from the City Council in honor of the team’s “contributions, philanthropic endeavors and for giving us a legacy that we can be proud of.”

