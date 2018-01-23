Filed Under:california, DMV, Real ID

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California is now accepting applications for a new type of ID that will soon be required at all federal checkpoints and to get on a plane.

Starting on Oct. 1, 2020, current California drivers licenses won’t be accepted at federal checkpoints or as identification for boarding a plane – instead, the Real ID will be needed for those activities.

To get a Real ID, applicants have to go in person to the DMV with proof of identity like a birth certificate or a passport, plus two documents proving residency, like a mortgage or lease, and a utility bill.

Applicants also need proof of a valid social security number.

The federally-compliant Real ID is not needed in order to drive, receive federal benefits, enter a federal facility that is open to the public – like a post office – or visit a hospital or emergency room.

Children under 18 are also not required by TSA to provide identification when traveling domestically with a companion.

California is expecting 60 percent of people with a California drivers licenses or ID cards to apply.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch