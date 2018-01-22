LOS ANGELES (CNN) — Hollywood’s awards season is in full swing, but it’s not just about honoring the best of film and television.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, also known as the Razzies, is a mock award event to “honor” the worst movies of the year and on Monday, they announced the nominations for 2017.

Among the nods for worst picture were “Baywatch,” “The Emoji Movie,” “The Mummy,” “Transformers: The Last Knight” and “Fifty Shades Darker.”

“Transformers” leads the way as the best of the worst with nine nominations. “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” won the Razzie for Worst Picture in 2009.

Katherine Heigl was nominated in the worst actress category for her role in “Unforgettable.” “Fifty Shades Darker” star Dakota Johnson, Jennifer Lawrence’s for her performance in “mother!” “Emma Watson for “The Circle” and Tyler Perry for his role as Madea in “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween” round out the nominations for the category.

The worst actor category is also full of A-list stars: Tom Cruise was nominated for this role in “The Mummy,” Johnny Depp for “Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” Jamie Dornan for “Fifty Shades Darker,” Zac Efron for “Baywatch,” and Mark Wahlberg for “Daddy’s Home 2” & “Transformers: The Last Knight.”

The Razzies will be awarded March 3, the day before the Academy Awards.

The Full List Of Nominees:

WORST PICTURE

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

WORST ACTRESS

Katherine Heigl / Unforgettable

Dakota Johnson / Fifty Shades Darker

Jennifer Lawrence / Mother!

Tyler Perry / BOO! 2: A Medea Halloween

Emma Watson / The Circle

WORST ACTOR

Tom Cruise / The Mummy

Johnny Depp / Pirates of The Caribbean XIII: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Jamie Dornan / Fifty Shades Darker

Zac Efron / Baywatch

Mark Wahlberg / Daddy’s Home 2 & Transformers XVII: The Last Knight

WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Javier Bardem / Mother! & Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Russell Crowe / The Mummy

Josh Duhamel / Transformers XVII: Last Knight

Mel Gibson / Daddy’s Home 2

Anthony Hopkins / Collide & Transformers XVII: Last Knight

WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kim Basinger / Fifty Shades Darker

Sofia Boutella / The Mummy

Laura Haddock / Transformers XVII: Last Knight

Goldie Hawn / Snatched

Susan Sarandon / A Bad Moms Christmas

WORST SCREEN COMBO

Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions / Fifty Shades Darker

Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions / Transformers XVII: Last Knight

Any Two Obnoxious Emojis / The Emoji Movie Johnny Depp & His Worn Out Drunk Routine / Pirates of the Caribbean XIII: Dead Careers Tell No Tales

Tyler Perry & Either The Ratty Old Dress or Worn Out Wig / BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween

WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL

Baywatch

BOO 2: A Medea Halloween

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers XVII: Last Knight

WORST DIRECTOR

Darren Aronofsky / Mother!

Michael Bay / Transformers XVII: Last Knight

James Foley / Fifty Shades Darker

Alex Kurtzman / The Mummy

Anthony (Tony) Leonidis / The Emoji Movie

WORST SCREENPLAY

Baywatch

The Emoji Movie

Fifty Shades Darker

The Mummy

Transformers XVII: The Last Knight