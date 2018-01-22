LOS ANGELES (CNN) — Hollywood’s awards season is in full swing, but it’s not just about honoring the best of film and television.
The Golden Raspberry Awards, also known as the Razzies, is a mock award event to “honor” the worst movies of the year and on Monday, they announced the nominations for 2017.
Among the nods for worst picture were “Baywatch,” “The Emoji Movie,” “The Mummy,” “Transformers: The Last Knight” and “Fifty Shades Darker.”
“Transformers” leads the way as the best of the worst with nine nominations. “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” won the Razzie for Worst Picture in 2009.
Katherine Heigl was nominated in the worst actress category for her role in “Unforgettable.” “Fifty Shades Darker” star Dakota Johnson, Jennifer Lawrence’s for her performance in “mother!” “Emma Watson for “The Circle” and Tyler Perry for his role as Madea in “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween” round out the nominations for the category.
The worst actor category is also full of A-list stars: Tom Cruise was nominated for this role in “The Mummy,” Johnny Depp for “Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” Jamie Dornan for “Fifty Shades Darker,” Zac Efron for “Baywatch,” and Mark Wahlberg for “Daddy’s Home 2” & “Transformers: The Last Knight.”
The Razzies will be awarded March 3, the day before the Academy Awards.
The Full List Of Nominees:
WORST PICTURE
Baywatch
The Emoji Movie
Fifty Shades Darker
The Mummy
Transformers XVII: The Last Knight
WORST ACTRESS
Katherine Heigl / Unforgettable
Dakota Johnson / Fifty Shades Darker
Jennifer Lawrence / Mother!
Tyler Perry / BOO! 2: A Medea Halloween
Emma Watson / The Circle
WORST ACTOR
Tom Cruise / The Mummy
Johnny Depp / Pirates of The Caribbean XIII: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Jamie Dornan / Fifty Shades Darker
Zac Efron / Baywatch
Mark Wahlberg / Daddy’s Home 2 & Transformers XVII: The Last Knight
WORST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Javier Bardem / Mother! & Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Russell Crowe / The Mummy
Josh Duhamel / Transformers XVII: Last Knight
Mel Gibson / Daddy’s Home 2
Anthony Hopkins / Collide & Transformers XVII: Last Knight
WORST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kim Basinger / Fifty Shades Darker
Sofia Boutella / The Mummy
Laura Haddock / Transformers XVII: Last Knight
Goldie Hawn / Snatched
Susan Sarandon / A Bad Moms Christmas
WORST SCREEN COMBO
Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions / Fifty Shades Darker
Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions / Transformers XVII: Last Knight
Any Two Obnoxious Emojis / The Emoji Movie Johnny Depp & His Worn Out Drunk Routine / Pirates of the Caribbean XIII: Dead Careers Tell No Tales
Tyler Perry & Either The Ratty Old Dress or Worn Out Wig / BOO! 2: A Madea Halloween
WORST REMAKE, RIP-OFF or SEQUEL
Baywatch
BOO 2: A Medea Halloween
Fifty Shades Darker
The Mummy
Transformers XVII: Last Knight
WORST DIRECTOR
Darren Aronofsky / Mother!
Michael Bay / Transformers XVII: Last Knight
James Foley / Fifty Shades Darker
Alex Kurtzman / The Mummy
Anthony (Tony) Leonidis / The Emoji Movie
WORST SCREENPLAY
Baywatch
The Emoji Movie
Fifty Shades Darker
The Mummy
Transformers XVII: The Last Knight