PERRIS (CBSLA) — A skydiver was killed Monday after reportedly landing on the roof of a home in the city of Perris, officials say.

Riverside County Firefighters along with CAL Fire responded to a report of a skydiver that went down in the 200 block of Caldera Street.

According to officials, the first arriving engine company reported one patient on top of the roof and confirmed that the patient died at the scene.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.

