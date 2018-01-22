LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — California’s highways are among the safest, according to a new report from Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety.
The Golden State is in fifth place for the number of laws on the books protecting drivers and passengers — California has 10 laws in that category.
The group stresses there is room to grow such as requiring 16 to be the minimum age for a learner’s permit.
“We urge state elected officials to use the findings in the Roadmap Report to introduce, advance and pass legislation this year,” said Cathy Chase, the group’s vice president for governmental affairs.
The group is also calling on automakers to put collision avoidance systems in all vehicles, not just luxury ones.
The four states that beat out California are Rhode Island, with 13 laws on the books, followed by Delaware, Oregon and Washington state — each with 11 highway safety laws.
South Dakota has the dubious honor of being at the bottom of the list with only two highway safety laws there. Wyoming, Arizona, Missouri and Montana did slightly better. Their biggest omission, according to the group, was lack of front and rear primary enforcement seat belt laws.