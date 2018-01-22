LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Neil Diamond has announced his retirement from concert touring, revealing he’s been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Diamond’s tour dates in Australia and New Zealand have been cancelled.

According to a press release issued by the singer’s team, Diamond will continue to write, record and pursue new projects.

“The onset of the disease has made it difficult to travel and perform on a large scale basis,” a spokesperson said in part. “Based on his doctors’ advice, the third leg of Diamond’s 50th Anniversary tour, set to land in Australia and New Zealand this March, has been cancelled.”

Diamond said it was with “great reluctance and disappointment” he made the announcement, adding that he planned to “remain active in writing, recording and other projects for a long time to come.”

“I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years,” he continued. “My sincerest apologies to everyone who purchased tickets and were planning to come to the upcoming shows.”

“My thanks goes out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world,” he said. “You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement. This ride has been ‘so good, so good, so good’ thanks to you.”

The Australia and New Zealand leg of the 50th Anniversary tour was scheduled to visit a number of outdoor stadiums as well as arena and winery shows in Australia and New Zealand. This would have been the third leg of the 50th Anniversary tour with Diamond selling out shows in the U.S. and Europe throughout 2017.

Diamond will celebrate his 77th birthday January 24 and will be honored with The Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award January 28.