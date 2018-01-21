CORONA (CBSLA) — A 22-year-old man suspected of 14 counts of sexually assaulting a child remained jailed today with bail set at nearly $9.4 million.
Benny Albert Zavala remains behind bars at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, in lieu of $9,375,000 bail, according to jail records.
Corona Police Sgt. Chad Fountain said detectives would not confirm the suspect’s name or release any other information about the case until sometime next week, citing an ongoing investigation.
Jail records showed that Zavala was arrested by the Corona Police Department at 12:38 p.m. Friday on Lockwood Circle, a small residential street between Ridgewood Drive and Old Temescal Road in Corona.
He was arrested on suspicion of 14 counts of sexually assaulting a child, including oral copulation with a child under 10 years old, sodomy with a child under 10 years old and lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, according to inmate records.
Zavala was set to appear in court at the Riverside Hall Of Justice Tuesday at 8 a.m.