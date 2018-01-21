When it comes to live music, there may be no better place in the world than Los Angeles. With live music venues all over the city, it’s impossible to miss the great array of live music venues. In the center of L.A.s music scene is Hollywood, which claims venues ranging from the iconic Hollywood Bowl to Amoeba Music and The Fonda Theatre.

2301 Highland AveLos Angeles, CA 90068(323) 850-2000The Hollywood Bowl is one of the nation's premiere outdoor venues, and is also one of the largest outdoor amphitheaters in the country. This 18,000 seat music has been hosting concerts since 1922 and is the seasonal home of the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra. The venue also showcases live concerts, family events, and specialty weekends. Everyone from Tom Petty to the Beatles have played this historic venue.

6000 Santa Monica BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90038One might think a cemetery is a creepy place to hear live music, but Hollywood’s Forever Cemetery is anything but! The Hollywood location is known for hosting Cinespia’s outdoor films throughout the summer months that is accompanied by live music from some upcoming and more established artists. Unique concerts apart from Cinespia have also dominated the setting here, with performers ranging from Bon Iver to Lana del Rey.

1623 1/2 N. Cahuenga Blvd.Los Angeles, CA 90028(323) 461-2040Those looking for an intimate Hollywood setting where live music reigns supreme will want to look no further than The Hotel Cafe. Known mostly to major music fans, The Hotel Cafe is one of the best settings to see some top talent in a small, affordable room. Top talent often try out their music here before heading to larger settings, and many newcomers have played this iconic venue before moving on to huge success. Artists including John Mayer, Adele, Katy Perry, Meiko, Damien Rice and Sara Bareilles have all frequented this Hollywood spot.Brothers.

6215 Sunset BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90028The Hollywood Palladium has been the setting to some of music’s biggest names. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2016, the 3,700 capacity live music venue is one of the favorites for concertgoers for its intimate setting with great sound. It is generally the scene of concerts for artists right before they reach larger music venues in L.A., like the Fonda or the Hollywood Bowl. Bands like Metallica, Mumford & Sons, Beck, Sting, Green Day, and many other bands have played this legendary theatre even after playing larger venues because of its history. Fun fact It opened in 1940 with a dance featuring Tommy Dorsey and his Orchestra and band vocalist Frank Sinatra.

6126 Hollywood BlvdLos Angeles, CA 90028Another popular setting for music fans to hear some of todays best bands in an intimate setting is The Fonda Theatre, otherwise known as The Music Box. The historic 1920’s venue caters to all types of genres of music. Artists who have frequented this classic Hollywood music spot include The Lumineers, CHVRCHES, HAIM, Blind Pilot, Macklemore, Tom Petty, and many others.