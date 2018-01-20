LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Signs held at women’s marches around the country came in three varieties — those that were trying to provoke, those hoping to educate and the ones just trying for a laugh.

At the women’s march in Los Angeles, signs hit the mark in all three cases.

CBS2’s Laurie Perez reported from the rally and spoke to many of the sign makers.

Rally signs are an activist’s accessory. And, it turns out, it’s not just what you say but how you say it.

There were, Perez reported, many cardboard pleas for your vote or your conscience. They also ranged from the crass to the comical.

“The poo emoji is kind of, it kind of symbolizes how 2017 felt,” said Leigh Haikin from Oak Park.

Another woman held a sign mocking an anti-science Trump.

“This is all the scientist we kinda grew up with him and Bill Nye and it was visually appropriate,” said Rachel Kilroy from Granada Hills.

Hundreds of thousands at LA’s second annual Women’s March made their feelings about the president known with signs.

Marchers hoisted their hopes high…some using what they love to advocate for what they want.

“I’ve always just been a fan of Disney, I’ve always loved the Little Mermaid. My best friend actually helped me come up with the idea for bright young women sick of swimming ready to make a stand,” said Amanda Wenglein from Orange County.

In a world where brevity rules, poster-ized politics are Instagram-med…and Snapchat-ted and this crowd hopes all the way to the polls in November and beyond.

“This is what we hope in 2020,” said Lacey Johnson from Calabasas,holding a sign for the team of Kamala Harris and Oprah Winfrey, “but really your voice is in your vote, that is your right and you gotta get out there and that’s how you make change, voting.”

Oprah was a featured favorite on signs. So was Princess Leia.

“Yeah, she’s a freedom fighter, she’s there, you know she’s been sort of a beacon of hope for women,” said Alice Downer from the Valley.

These magic marker message are now the signs of the times.