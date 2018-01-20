POMONA (CBSLA) — VICE officials have arrested eight people in Pomona’s version of the red light district.
Police from Pomona and Claremont in eastern Los Angeles County have placed four women and four men in custody after a sting operation Friday in Pomona’s “Holt Corridor.”
Pomona police described Holt Corridor as a”nationally known as a track/blade where individuals can negotiate sexual acts in exchange for currency.”
Two people were arrested for prostitution, and the other six for loitering with intent to commit prostitution.
They are Alberto Hernandez, 35, of Riverside; Gabriella Trujillo, 30, of Colton; Anthony Richardson, 62, of Victorville; Andria Tyler, 31, of Los Angeles; Gerardo Caldera, 58, of Pomona; Chayani Ayers, 20, of Adelanto; Christopher Hernandez, 59, of Diamond Bar; and Christina Stewart, 29, of Pomona.
“This operation was designed to impact the crime of human trafficking by targeting the supply, demand, or organizational structure of entities involved in the trafficking of human beings,” Pomona Police Officer Jesse Hedrick said.
