Police from Pomona and Claremont in have placed four women and four men in custody after a sting operation in Pomona's "Holt Corridor."
Filed Under:Human Trafficking, pomona, Prostitution, Sting

POMONA (CBSLA) — VICE officials have arrested eight people in Pomona’s version of the red light district.

Police from Pomona and Claremont in eastern Los Angeles County have placed four women and four men in custody after a sting operation Friday in Pomona’s “Holt Corridor.”

Pomona police described Holt Corridor as a”nationally known as a track/blade where individuals can negotiate sexual acts in exchange for currency.”

Two people were arrested for prostitution, and the other six for loitering with intent to commit prostitution.

They are Alberto Hernandez, 35, of Riverside; Gabriella Trujillo, 30, of Colton; Anthony Richardson, 62, of Victorville; Andria Tyler, 31, of Los Angeles; Gerardo Caldera, 58, of Pomona; Chayani Ayers, 20, of Adelanto; Christopher Hernandez, 59, of Diamond Bar; and Christina Stewart, 29, of Pomona.

“This operation was designed to impact the crime of human trafficking by targeting the supply, demand, or organizational structure of entities involved in the trafficking of human beings,” Pomona Police Officer Jesse Hedrick said.

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. City News Service contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

Weather Team
Goldstein Tipline
#CBSLA

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch