LOS ANGELES (CBSLA)– For someone who allegedly signed a confidentiality agreement, porn star Stormy Daniels is doing Donald Trump no favors.

A report in Mother Jones magazine says Trump asked Daniels to spank him with a rolled-up Forbes magazine — an issue that featured him and two of his children — Ivanka and Don Jr. — on the cover.

Daniels, according to the Wall Street Journal, was paid $130,000 in hush money before the 2016 election to keep quiet about an alleged affair she had with then-candidate Trump.

What Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, did not apparently know is that between 2006 (when the supposed affair took place) and the election, Daniels — real name Stephanie Clifford — had already given interviews about the affair.

The interviews include In Touch in 2011 and just published this past week. She reportedly also spoke to Jacob Weisberg of Slate and the Daily Beast quoted friends of her saying she repeatedly talked about an affair with Trump. Reached most recently, Daniels has denied she and Trump were romantically involved.

In emails from 2009, between Daniels and political operatives who were advising her on a senate run fro Louisiana, there were mentions of her spanking Trump with Forbes.

She also said Trump was scared by and particularly obsessed with sharks. In one of the emails, she said he made her watch “Shark Week” with him for three hours.

Daniels also was quoted as saying that Trump compared her to his daughter Ivanka, both “beautiful and smart.”