LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Wells Fargo says they have fixed a glitch that caused some online bill payments to be processed twice, sending some account balances to zero or negative.
Customers of the San Francisco-based bank woke up to find their accounts drained Wednesday due to the glitch.
The bank sent out a tweet Thursday to say the error had been resolved, but it’s not clear whether those accounts that had gone negative would be responsible for any overdraft fees.
The glitch comes in the wake of news that the bank plans to close 800 more branches by 202. The planned closings, announced last Friday, will leave Wells Fargo with about 5,000 branches after closing more than 200 last year.