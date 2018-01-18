LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Wells Fargo says they have fixed a glitch that caused some online bill payments to be processed twice, sending some account balances to zero or negative.

Customers of the San Francisco-based bank woke up to find their accounts drained Wednesday due to the glitch.

@WellsFargo thanks for draining my accounts!! I guess it’s time for a new bank. #nothappy — Martha (@LatinaSuregirl) January 18, 2018

I was one of the lucky ones. Got my bills sent twice by @WellsFargo — Lou Fish (@LFish36) January 18, 2018

@WellsFargo Imagine that. Wells Fargo bill pay paid my mortgage TWICE. The hold time is over 1 hour. How on earth can this bank still be in business? — Daniel Jordan (@Danjordan22) January 18, 2018

The bank sent out a tweet Thursday to say the error had been resolved, but it’s not clear whether those accounts that had gone negative would be responsible for any overdraft fees.

We’re sorry if you had an issue with your Bill Payments yesterday. Technical teams have corrected the errors. — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) January 18, 2018

The glitch comes in the wake of news that the bank plans to close 800 more branches by 202. The planned closings, announced last Friday, will leave Wells Fargo with about 5,000 branches after closing more than 200 last year.