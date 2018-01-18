LIVE UPDATES: The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office is holding an 11 a.m. news conference regarding the Perris torture case. Follow along here or watch in the video player above.

11:11 a.m. DA: The victims had planned an escape from their parents for more than 2 years.

11:11 a.m. DA: These punishments would last for weeks or months at a time.

11:07 a.m. David and Louis Ann Turpin face 12 counts each of torture, seven counts of abuse of a dependent, six counts of child abuse and neglect and 12 counts of child imprisonment. David Turpin also faces one count of lewd acts on a child.

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA/AP) – Authorities were holding a news conference Thursday morning to announce the latest developments in the investigation regarding 13 siblings ages two to 29 who were discovered by deputies being held captive by their biological parents at a home in Perris this week.

The news conference was scheduled for 11 a.m. Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin was set to address the media.

The children were found after one of them escaped at around 6 a.m. on Jan. 14 and called 911 from a deactivated phone, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said.

The 17-year-old girl fled through a window and met with deputies. She was so emaciated that they initially believed she was about 10-years-old.

“If you can imagine being 17-years-old and appearing to be a 10-year-old, being chained to a bed, being malnourished and injuries associated with that, I would call that torture,” Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Greg Fellows said Tuesday

Based on photos and information from the girl, deputies conducted a welfare check at the home in the 100 block of Muir Woods Road, where they found her parents and 12 siblings — six of whom are under the age of 18 — living in dirty, deplorable conditions. The siblings were so malnourished many of them appeared younger than their actual ages.

At least three of the children were shackled to furniture inside the home, Fellows said.

The parents, 57-year-old David Allen Turpin and 49-year-old Louise Anna Turpin, were arrested on torture and child endangerment charges with a bail set at $9 million each.

“It seemed the mother was perplexed as to why we were at that residence,” Fellows said.

The six children were then transported to the Riverside University Hospital System and admitted for treatment, whereas the seven adult children were taken to Corona Regional Medical Center.

All 13 siblings are believed to be the Turpin’s biological children.

Fellows emphasized that law enforcement had never received any calls about the home prior to Sunday’s welfare check.

“We had no prior contacts at that residence regarding any allegations of child abuse and neglect,” Fellows said.

The family has resided in Perris since 2014. Previously, they lived in Murrieta, and then in Texas.

The grandparents of 13 children told the media Wednesday that their son’s family looked happy and healthy when they last visited California six years ago.

“They were just like any ordinary family,” said Betty Turpin, the 81-year-old mother of David Turpin. “And they had such good relationships. I’m not just saying this stuff. These kids, we were amazed. They were ‘sweetie’ this and ‘sweetie’ that to each other.”

Betty Turpin and her husband James Turpin of Princeton, West Virginia visited her son’s family for five days at their previous home in Murrieta.

“I feel they were model Christians,” she said. “It’s hard to believe all of this. Over the years, the Lord knows what happened.”

The new owners of the Texas home where the Turpins previously lived released yellowed photographs of what they found after the large family vacated the property, which had been foreclosed. The photos showed beds tied together, boarded up doors, smashed windows, and even covered vents.

The children were all home-schooled. According to the California Department of Education, the home was registered as a private school called Sandcastle Day School. David Turpin was listed as the principal.

Private schools in California are not licensed by the state education department and no agency regulates or oversees them. The schools are only required to file an affidavit with the state each year that lists the number of students, staff members and information about administrators.

Full-time private schools must register with the state to record their students’ exemption from mandatory attendance at public schools, but the education department lacks the authority to monitor, inspect or oversee private schools, according to Bill Ainsworth, a spokesman for the California Department of Education.

They are, however, subject to an annual inspection by the state or local fire marshal. In response to a public records request by The Associated Press, Perris assistant city clerk Judy Haughney said Wednesday there were no records of any fire inspections conducted at the home. The city’s fire marshal, Dave Martinez, did not return repeated phone messages seeking comment.

According to legal documents obtained by CBS2, the couple declared bankruptcy while living in Murrieta. The bankruptcy filing indicates David Turpin worked as an engineer for Northrop Grumman in San Diego.

