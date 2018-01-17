LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One week after devastating mudslides tore through Montecito, relief and recovery are the main focus of Santa Barbara County leaders.
On Jan. 17, a Local Recovery and Assistance Center opened for victims of the destructive storm and the Thomas Fire.
The Assistance Center provides a number of services and resources to those impacted by the disasters regarding housing assistance, counseling support, information to aid in rebuilding, permitting, loss of business or employment, hazardous materials cleanup, basic health and human services resources among other issues.
The Local Recovery and Assistance Center is located at Calvary Chapel Santa Barbara, 1 N Calle Cesar Chavez, Santa Barbara, 93103 and will be open until Feb. 3 in order for the needs of the community.
Victims can also speak one-on-one with a program specialist by calling 800-621-3362 or can sign up for assistance at www.DisasterAssistance.gov.
For more information about the Local Recovery and Assistance Center, call 833-688-5551 or visit the County of Santa Barbara’s website at www.countyofsb.org, and for a full list of agencies onsite at the Assistance Center, see the list below.
-American Red Cross
-California Department of Insurance
-California Department of Tax and Fee Administration
-California Office of Emergency Services (OES)
-California Small Business Advocate
-Contractors License Board
-County of Santa Barbara
- Community Services
- Behavioral Wellness
- Department of Public Health
- Department of Social Services
- District Attorney
- Environmental Health Series
- Planning Department
- Public Defender
- Recorder Assessor
-Cox Communications
-Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)
-Department of Motor Vehicles
-Employee Development Department
-Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
-Franchise Tax Board, State of California
-Internal Revenue Services (IRS)
-Pro Bono Legal
-Salvation Army
-Santa Barbara Food Bank
-Santa Barbara Contractors Association
-Small Business Administration (SBA) Disaster Assistance
-Team Rubicon
-Unity Shoppe
-Utilities
- So Cal Gas
- Montecito Water
- So Cal Edison