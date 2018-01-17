LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, commonly referred to as ICE, are preparing to launch a series of raids in San Francisco and other Bay Area communities that could lead to the arrest of more than 1,500 undocumented immigrants, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
After Gov. Jerry Brown signed Senate Bill 54 into law, a law that would make California a sanctuary state for immigrants, ICE Director Thomas D. Homan announced that the agency will be taking a tough stance on the Golden State.
“ICE will have no choice but to conduct at-large arrests in local neighborhoods and at worksites,” said Homan, “which will inevitably result in additional collateral arrests.”
This potential raid comes one week after federal immigration agents conducted raids on 7-Eleven stores throughout the U.S., including L.A.’s Koreatown, where 21 people suspected of being in the U.S. illegally were arrested.
According to the Chronicle report, the operation could happen within weeks and would come after people classified as targets for deportation. ICE officials declined to comment when asked about plans for the operation.